Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on January 7th

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend by 51.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $23.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 26.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,262,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,839,987.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $215,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 338,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

