Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 25.31%.

Shares of KW stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,262,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,839,987.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $215,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 338,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennedy-Wilson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

