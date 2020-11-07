Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $36.64 on Friday. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 95.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 14,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kforce by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

