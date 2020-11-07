Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$20.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$20.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.75.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

KMP.UN opened at C$16.47 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$13.90 and a one year high of C$23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.