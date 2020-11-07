Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

KE stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $329.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 406.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

