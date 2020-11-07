Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) Price Target Lowered to C$241.00 at Scotiabank

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$220.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

KXS opened at C$211.16 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$86.53 and a one year high of C$224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$199.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$186.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 213.08.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.11, for a total value of C$1,979,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at C$48,264,146.29. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.49, for a total transaction of C$374,980.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,200 shares of company stock worth $6,638,835.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

