Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) (LON:KGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.30

Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) (LON:KGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 82.45 ($1.08), with a volume of 61607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.55 ($1.03).

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,800 ($62.71) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.03. The company has a market cap of $138.11 million and a PE ratio of 42.82.

In other news, insider Gilbert McCarthy sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,790 ($101.78), for a total value of £2,028,671.80 ($2,650,472.69).

About Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) (LON:KGP)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

