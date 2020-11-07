Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

