Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

