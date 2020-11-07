Klingman & Associates LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AbbVie by 148.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after buying an additional 3,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $92.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 5,561.40% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

