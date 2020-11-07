Klingman & Associates LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 63,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 47,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $47.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

