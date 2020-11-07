Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,356,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,367,000 after buying an additional 61,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,798,000 after buying an additional 124,086 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,651,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,950,000 after acquiring an additional 102,671 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.65.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $448.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $455.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,100 shares of company stock worth $19,669,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

