Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.36 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28. The company has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

