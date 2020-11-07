Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $253,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $340.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.49 and its 200-day moving average is $289.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.54. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $358.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

