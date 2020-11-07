Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 482 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $494.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $482.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,858 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

