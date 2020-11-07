Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 2,221 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after acquiring an additional 57,596 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 73.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,163. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

NYSE IBM opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

