Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Shares of ABT opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $197.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

