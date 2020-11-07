Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 121.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 220,760 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

