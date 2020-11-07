Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 335,057 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 571.1% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 380,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 32.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,164,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,836 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,258 shares of company stock worth $116,545,818 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $313.64 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.35 and a 200 day moving average of $312.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $313.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.