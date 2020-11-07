Klingman & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $369.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

