Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 4,811 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $179.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $181.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.45 and a 200-day moving average of $162.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

