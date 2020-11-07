Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Given a €6.80 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.79 ($6.81).

Shares of KCO stock opened at €5.21 ($6.13) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.79. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a one year high of €6.59 ($7.75). The stock has a market cap of $519.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

