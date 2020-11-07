Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Given a €7.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KCO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.79 ($6.81).

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) stock opened at €5.21 ($6.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of €6.59 ($7.75).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

