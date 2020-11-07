Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.04

Shares of Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.04 and last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 4368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

KNMCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Konami from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Konami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

About Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

