Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Issues Earnings Results

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03), reports. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $20.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.74 billion.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

