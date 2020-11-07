KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

KPT stock opened at C$11.97 on Friday. KP Tissue Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.37.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$386.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$369.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

