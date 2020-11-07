KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) PT Lowered to C$15.00

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

TSE KPT opened at C$11.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 million and a P/E ratio of -278.37. KP Tissue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$386.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$369.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

