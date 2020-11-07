Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.75

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 2141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $42,098.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,847.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,162 shares of company stock worth $394,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

