Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.79

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KYMR. Guggenheim began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,769,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
