Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.79

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KYMR. Guggenheim began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,769,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

