Lam Research Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th.

Lam Research has raised its dividend by 233.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $409.42 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $412.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.67.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,719 shares of company stock worth $20,382,932. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

