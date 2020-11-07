Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th.

Lam Research has increased its dividend payment by 233.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

LRCX stock opened at $409.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $412.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,719 shares of company stock worth $20,382,932. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

