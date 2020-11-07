Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on November 25th

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.46. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $46,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

LARK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Landmark Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.