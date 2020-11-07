Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LMRK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

