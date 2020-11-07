Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend by 105.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Landstar System has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Landstar System to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. 140166 downgraded Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.