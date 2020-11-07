Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%.

LPI stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $107.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LPI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.