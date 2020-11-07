Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 8,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $250,071.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,658. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

