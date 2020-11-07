Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Buys 165 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $133.74 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.46 and a 200 day moving average of $127.93. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

