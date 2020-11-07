Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Buys 696 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after purchasing an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after buying an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after buying an additional 2,030,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,942,000 after acquiring an additional 80,753 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,866 shares of company stock worth $13,194,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $166.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.