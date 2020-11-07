Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Caterpillar comprises 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 122,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,496 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $161.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $171.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.