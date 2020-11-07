Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,605,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 271.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 108,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,068,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,285.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 99,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,035,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE opened at $280.07 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $286.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.83.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

