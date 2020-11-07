Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NYSE:LI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LI. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE:LI opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at about $47,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $44,485,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $4,927,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $1,553,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $598,000.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Li Auto (NYSE:LI)

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit