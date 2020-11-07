Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NYSE:LI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LI. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE:LI opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at about $47,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $44,485,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $4,927,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $1,553,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $598,000.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

