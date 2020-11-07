Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $151.53

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $151.53 and last traded at $151.48, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.80.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.10. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $82,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 269.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.