Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.78

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.78 and last traded at $152.31, with a volume of 11464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,781,150 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,542,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 743.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 469,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 34.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,913,000 after purchasing an additional 400,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,271,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

