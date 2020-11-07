Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

A number of research firms have commented on LBTYA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

Liberty Global declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $29,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,126.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,400 in the last ninety days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Earnings History for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit