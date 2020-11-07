Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

A number of research firms have commented on LBTYA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

Liberty Global declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $29,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,126.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,400 in the last ninety days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

