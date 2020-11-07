Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 223 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $201.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

