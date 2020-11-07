Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,571 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 2.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Republic Services by 828.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after acquiring an additional 701,438 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $47,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Republic Services by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 514,494 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $34,592,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

In other Republic Services news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average is $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

