Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,106 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 76,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $53.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

