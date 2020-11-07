Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $119.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

