Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 1,153 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intel by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intel by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

