Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 555 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.08.

Shares of ENV opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -352.27 and a beta of 1.65. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $456,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $211,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,167.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

